НАП предупреждава за фалшиви имейли от името на Агенцията
15:36 / 10.01.2019
©
Разпространяват се фалшиви имейли от името на НАП, предупреждават от Агенцията. Те са написани на английски език и приканват получателите им да попълнят лични данни като последват посочен в писмото линк. От НАП предупреждават, че това представлява класическа форма на "фишинг“ атака, чрез която се цели опит за кражба на лична информация от интернет - потребителски имена за достъп, пароли, банкови сметки и т. н. Текстът на фалшивите електронни съобщения гласи:

"Dear ……….,

All taxes paid this year were checked for online customers. At the end of the year, sign in to the button link below and follow these steps: Enter your full name, ID and email to confirm your information. We guarantee that you have the right to refund the money paid this year.

Click here to fill your information

Please log in to your tax refund page to request a refund.

NRA staff will check the receipt and billing, the proper functioning of the online cash register, and the customer's VAT refund notification.

©All right reserved National Revenue Agency 2019".









НАП трябва да изпраща само писма на хартия по пощата.Това е официална кореспонденция!
М, да , аз вече получих един, в СПАМ директно :)
