|НАП предупреждава за фалшиви имейли от името на Агенцията
"Dear ……….,
All taxes paid this year were checked for online customers. At the end of the year, sign in to the button link below and follow these steps: Enter your full name, ID and email to confirm your information. We guarantee that you have the right to refund the money paid this year.
Click here to fill your information
Please log in to your tax refund page to request a refund.
NRA staff will check the receipt and billing, the proper functioning of the online cash register, and the customer's VAT refund notification.
©All right reserved National Revenue Agency 2019".
